Illinois Wesleyan will require masks, vaccine ‘highly encouraged’

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With a COVID-19 surge, college and universities are rethinking their return to campus plans.

Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington will require all students and staff, regardless of their vaccination status, to now wear a mask when in campus buildings.

This guidance is in line with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) masking guidance; strongly encouraging all Americans, vaccinated or not, to wear masks indoors.

Dean of Students Dr. Karla Carney-Hall said this means masks are required in all lecture halls and classrooms, the library, and dorm hallways. Masks are optional when socially distanced outside.

Hall said right now the university is highly encouraging all students to be fully vaccinated.

“For unvaccinated students, they will need to present a negative COVID test when they arrive at campus from a couple of days before their arrival, and then they will participate in ongoing surveillance testing,” she said.

Hall said about 80% of the student body is vaccinated against the virus.

According to Hall, once vaccines receive full authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the university will pursue mandating vaccinations in order to attend the school.