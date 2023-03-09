PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was arrested for DUI after a crash near Farmington and Maxwell Roads Thursday.

According to Peoria County Sheriff’s office documents, 30-year-old Tabitha Clift was arrested for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving under the influence, and driving under the influence with a BAC higher than .08.

Deputies initially responded to the scene at approximately 2:30 a.m. after Clift crashed into a street sign and an apartment building.

Clift claimed she was getting off a long day of work and said that she had two shots before work. The breath testing showed that her BAC was 0.3.

She was taken to the Peoria County jail.