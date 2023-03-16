GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg woman was arrested on two methamphetamine charges Tuesday.

According to a Knox County Sheriff’s office press release, 40-year-old Amy L. Gerstenberger was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, and a warrant for the unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

Detectives initially executed a warrant at a residence near First and Academy Streets, where they located Grestenberger and 11 grams of methamphetamine for resale.

Grestenberger has been transported to the Knox County Jail.

This warrant was executed by detectives with the Knox County Sheriff’s office, Galesburg police, Monmouth police, and the FBI TOCC-West Task Force.