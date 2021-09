MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Lexington woman has died after being hit by a car while attempting to cross I-55.

Wendy M. Haase, 46, was attempting to cross the road at approximately 4:38 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5 when David R. Hendrix, 31, of Stevensville, Mt. hit her while driving a semi.

Haase was taken to a local hospital where she later succumbed to the injuries.

Hendrix was not injured. Charges are pending further investigation.