BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman was in court after being arrested on an amphetamine charge in February.

In the Courtroom, Sandra Lewis’s arraignment was held Friday, for manufacturing/delivering more than 200 grams of amphetamines.

According to Bloomington police, Lewis was arrested for shipping amphetamine to inmates in multiple correction institutions.

Her bond was set at $100,000.

A pre-trial will be held before Judge William Yoder on April 13, at 10 a.m.