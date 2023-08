PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was indicted for criminal sexual assault Tuesday.

According to Peoria County Circuit Court records, 22-year-old Jasmine Lamon allegedly committed an act of sexual penetration with a victim between the ages of 13 and 18.

Lamon was the victim’s superior at the place they worked.

She has been released and will return to court for her arraignment on Aug. 17.