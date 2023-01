BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions.

According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville.

All four charges are considered Class 3 Felonies.

Sansale’s Arraignment date is set for Feb. 16.