PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman who killed two plead guilty to four charges Thursday.

Stephanie Melgoza plead guilty to two counts of aggravated DUI with death and two counts of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm.

The previous charges of cannabis possession and illegal transportation of alcohol, and failure to reduce speed were dropped.

Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle were struck and killed by Melgoza on April 10, 2022.

Melgoza had previously pleaded not guilty in May.

Her sentencing has been set for April 27.