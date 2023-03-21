A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BRADFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bradford Illinois Woman pleaded guilty in connection to a scheme to defraud the sunglasses manufacturer Maui Jim Monday.

According to a United States Attorney’s Office press release, 36-year-old Erica Hornof plead guilty to three counts of mail fraud and three counts of wire fraud.

Hornof was a lead repair technician for Maui Jim, who was responsible for fixing sunglasses and had access to the parts to fix them.

An internal investigation at Maui Jim revealed that Hornof was using stolen parts to assemble sunglasses, which would be sold to two individuals who would sell them on eBay.

Hornof defrauded Maui Jim of more than $100,000.

This investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office.