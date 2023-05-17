NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy charges related to the death of a Champaign police officer.

According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release, 28-year-old Regina Lewis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct.

Lewis admitted in court she conspired to purchase a gun and transfer it to Darion M. Lafayette on Nov. 17, 2020, who was unable to purchase a gun due to being a convicted felon.

Lewis also falsely reported to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on April 26, 2021 that the gun was stolen from here to cover up the transfer.

Days after the gun was reported stolen, Lafayette used it to shoot and kill Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim.

Lewis remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

28-year-old Ashantae Corruthers was also indicted on conspiracy charges related to this incident. Her trial starts June 27.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.