LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman who stopped to help a child after a deadly car crash in November has been given the LeRoy Police Department’s Citizen Public Service Award, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Alissa Cole of Bloomington was driving on I-74 on Nov. 18 when she came upon a car crash that had just occurred. She stopped to help before first responders arrived and was handed a toddler who had been removed from the mangled vehicle by other motorists.

Cole wrapped the baby in a blanket, gave her a juice box, and kept her warm and comforted in a heated car until emergency services arrived.

When first responders arrived, the child did not want to let go of Cole, who then accompanied the toddler to the emergency room in the ambulance and stayed at the hospital for over four hours.

“Alissa put her own life on hold, left her car and belongings behind, to help a young child, unknown to her, through a horrific incident,” said LeRoy Police Sergeant Nathan Wilkins, who was at the scene of the November crash. “The actions she took and the love she showed that child on scene provided me with comfort and warmed my heart. I knew that I could concentrate on other tasks required of me at the scene because of the love and compassion Alissa gave that child. There is no doubt in my mind that the world is a better place with Hero’s [sic] like Alissa among us.”

The child has since been reunited with family members out of state.

LeRoy Police Chief Jason Williamson presented Cole with the award at the Jan. 16 city council meeting, along with Illinois State Police District 6 troopers.

LeRoy Police Department’s Citizen Public Service Award is awarded by the Chief of Police to private citizens who render aid and/or assistance to a LeRoy Police Officer and/or a fellow citizen. This award is evidenced by a framed certificate.