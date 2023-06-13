LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — A LeRoy woman was sentenced in relation to years of failing to file personal and corporate tax returns between 2015 and 2020 Tuesday.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, 60-year-old Jill D. Little was sentenced to two years’ probation, with a condition that one year be served in home detention with electronic monitoring. She will also have to pay $514,814 to the IRS.

She failed to file personal tax returns and corporate returns for the business where she served as corporate secretary.

Little waived indictment and pleaded guilty, pursuant to a written plea agreement in January 2023. As of the sentencing, little has paid back her personal taxes and $150,000 of the corporate taxes she owed. She will pay the remaining balance as part of an IRS payment plan.

Magistrate Judge Hawley said that this was a serious offense and that everybody needs to pay their fair share

This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service.