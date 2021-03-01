‘I’m not staying at home, I feel better flying internationally,’ some tourists say traveling is safe

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Some people have chosen to stay at home and isolate themselves until the pandemic is over, but one person said she feels safer traveling.

Thousands of COVID-19 cases are still being reported nation-wide and there are also multiple reports of other variants of the virus across the world, but that isn’t stopping Travel Agent Jennifer Walker from seeing the world.

“I’m not staying at home, I feel better flying internationally and getting on that plane than going to my local grocery store and restaurant,” Walker said.

When the nation shut down to quarantine in March 2020, Walker said she continued flying internationally.

“I’ve been to Jamaica, Cancun, St. Lucia, and escorted tours out west, in addition to going to Kenya.”

Walker tells WMBD she believes traveling is safe, if it is done responsibly.

Walker explained airports, planes, and escorted tours are less crowded now. She said if you decide to travel the experience will be different because of new protocols– but you can still get your money’s worth.

“The experience has been fantastic, once you get to the destination you feel like you are having a great vacation.”

According to the CDC, as of February 25, nearly 14% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine, and only about 7% are fully vaccinated.

Gregg Stoner, the Chief medical officer at Heartland Health Services said regardless of the lack of tourists in an area there is still a risk. He tells explained why some travelers are experiencing traveling shaming.

“There are a lot of people still very concerned and afraid of catching this disease, so they are not happy with a co-worker that does some risky behavior and might bring it right back into their office,” he said.

Walker said to only travel when you are 100% ready, so you can vacation guilt-free.

She said the pandemic has provided great travel discounts and they can be booked a year or two in advance.

If you are needing a travel agent, you can book with her here.

The CDC warns traveling increases your chances of spreading or getting COVID-19 even if you are vaccinated. The CDC recommends getting tested before and after your trip, self-quarantining 10 days after your trip, and of course, wearing a mask.