HEYWORTH, Ill. (WMBD) — The family of Jamere Bew is speaking out and looking for justice after he was killed in McLean County. According to a preliminary autopsy, 31-year-old Jamere D. Bew died of multiple gunshot wounds on Nov. 25.

Officers found his body in a ditch near Route 136 and 1025 East Road in Heyworth. Bew’s sister, Tamikio Adams said her brother was a kind outgoing person who loved football and his son.

“Everybody loved him when he walked into a room,” she said. “The room lit up as if it was dull.”

Adams said she wants the people involved in his death to spend the rest of their lives in prison.

“Nothing is going to bring my brother back. “It’s just he didn’t deserve what he got,” Adams said.

Adams works with a violence prevention program in the Joliet area. She said she was actually at a crime scene when she got the call about her younger brother. Adams said it’s ironic and she never thought gun violence would hit this close to home.

“It’s just like unreal. It’s unreal. I took a lot of training with learning about trauma and different things for this position that I hold but I’m numb,” she said. “All the training in the world would not prepare you for something like this to happen.”

Funeral services for Bew are Saturday at 10 a.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church located at 402 Singleton Place in Joliet.