PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria could be a city to look out for if you are a startup manufacturing business. This comes after IMEC, or the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center, teamed up with Bradley University’s Peoria NEXT Innovation Center to provide support services.

IMEC will cover the first three months of a one-year lease at Peoria NEXT for up to four eligible startups. Michael Stubbs, the director at Peoria NEXT, says this will lift a financial burden for these businesses.

“Having the spaces available, usually startups would have to come in and cover those costs themselves to cover that lease expense, and so those are really operating funds that are difficult when you’re first starting out as a startup,” Stubbs said.

For David Boulay, IMEC’s president, the future is bright in the River city for manufacturing.

“This partnership with Peoria NEXT, deepening this relationship, investing in the companies, we’re helping build the future of manufacturing right here in Peoria,” Boulay said.

In order for startups to be eligible, they must meet certain industry requirements. Those interested can pick up an application at the Peoria NEXT offices. IMEC will also sponsor five in-person workshops and training opportunities at Peoria NEXT, designed to help business become more effective and efficient. The first of these will be on Aug. 2.