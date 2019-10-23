Immersive cycle studio and fitness facility coming to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. – In just a few months, working out in Peoria is heading to a whole new level.

“I really firmly believe that Peoria deserves this and that old saying ‘if it plays in Peoria’, so come on Peoria, do you want to play?” Carrie Kepple, owner of Styles Studios Fitness in Peoria, said. “This has been two years in the making actually for us.”

Carrie Kepple and Amy Styles are bringing an experience that’s unlike any other to central Illinois: opening Styles Studios Fitness that will go in next to the Office Depot in the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.

The facility will house four unique studios from hot yoga meditation, to strength and conditioning and a nightclub group fitness studio. But the standout studio is called “Chain.”

“It’s the eigth of its kind in the entire U.S. It’s an immersive cycle studio which is a 35 bike studio with a curved floor to ceiling IMAX-style screen where you get to ride in to visuals that are set to hot music and a great workout,” said Kepple. “Research has shown that it lowers your perceived exertion so it’s a complete distraction. You don’t know how hard you’re working, you are having an awesome time.”

Styles Studios Fitness will also feature a full-service gym floor, a smoothie and coffee bar, a nutritional coaching center, and more.

“Our whole model around this is to give you that whole Soul Cycle or Barry’s boot camp or those boutique studios that live in Chicago and LA — they are $20-30 a class. That would never play in Peoria and I wouldn’t pay for it either,” said Kepple.

People in Peoria already want in on the action, including Peoria police officer Mike Ott.

“We believe people here deserve some really awesome stuff to move into the community and to be a great experience for people,” said Kepple.

Styles Studios Fitness is set to open Jan. 17, just in time for New Year's resolutions.