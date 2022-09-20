PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The immigration issue has now emerged as a hot-button topic in the state’s race for governor. GOP Gubernatorial Candidate, Darren Bailey, addressed the issue during a campaign visit to Peoria Tuesday.

“I think it’s making it real to our friends in Chicago, I think it’s making it very real,” said Bailey.

Bailey said he would like to see Governor JB Pritzker and President Biden work harder to get the border under control.

“If they did that, we would not be talking about these issues. We allow people to come here legally, as they have done for hundreds of years. I think that’s what we need to do. Until then, I have a message for JB Pritzker if you are not going to ask Joe Biden then put these people in our own hotels and pay for it yourself,” said Bailey.

Last week, Governor Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation to gather more resources and assist the 500+ asylum seekers.

“What the Governor of Texas is doing, is a stunt, and he is playing games with people’s lives,” said Pritzker.

Pritzker said Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, has been sending families and individuals to Illinois with no advance notice nor coordination with the city of Chicago.

Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot, applauded Pritzker for the state of emergency. She said no human should be turned away at their most vulnerable time.