Impact Central Illinois awards Children’s Home with big check

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Impact Central Illinois members honored this year’s grant winner with a big check Tuesday.

This year’s recipient, Children’s Home, was awarded $130,000.

Children’s Home CEO Matt George says the money will go directly to the kids. Kids at the Youth Farm will now be able to have a bed of their very own. George says the money is much needed due to the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of adjustments that had to be made. And, we’re in that crisis management mode right now, and so to be able to receive 130,000 dollars to go directly to the kids, I just can’t even explain it, I’m on cloud nine right now,” said George.

The money was provided from 130 women across the Tri-County area.