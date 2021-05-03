Impact Life new name for major blood center in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A major blood center in Central Illinois is getting a new name and logo.

The organization was previously recognized as the Central Illinois Blood Center, Illinois Community Blood Service, or the Mississippi Valley Blood Center.

Over the past 10 years, the company has operated under these three names. The Chief Executive Officer, Mike Parejko, said the launch of Impact Life will eliminate confusion and further unify employees with different hospitals and donors.

“[The company] has now grown to include 120 hospitals across the four-state region, and the time has come for us to unite under Impact Life, bringing us and our service area, under one single identity,” said Parejko.

Paraejko said he’s hopeful this new launch will bring in more donors, effectively saving more lives.