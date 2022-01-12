ImpactLife critically low on blood supply

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The only organization that supplies blood to the Peoria area hospitals is critically low in its supply.

Donor Relations Consultant for ImpactLife, Allison Guzman, said there are three reasons every blood donor organization is critically low on blood at the moment:

There is a huge decline in donations around the holiday season

People get sick at this time with the cold Winter months, but especially now with COVID-19

A lot of mobile blood drives are getting cancelled because of the weather and COVID-19, making it more difficult to supply hospitals with the blood they need

“Right now, we are at a one to two-day supply of our O blood types, and we are at a three-day supply of all of our other types. We typically try to stay at a five to seven day supply in order to continuously meet the need,” Guzman said.

The FDA recently updated the donor criteria for donors recovering from COVID-19, which states those who are recovering from COVID-19 can donate ten days after recovery. The donor criteria changes often, so it is important to check the website for changes here.

For those wanting to donate blood, go to www.bloodcenter.org.