PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The recent winter weather has caused an urgent need for blood donors in our area.

ImpactLife estimates at least 600 donations have been lost this past week because of blood drives being canceled or missed appointments caused by the snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. ImpactLife said there’s just a 1.5-day supply of O-positive and O-negative red blood cells in inventory.

With more snow on the way, ImpactLife is concerned with how much they have in stock.

“It’s challenging enough to get blood drives on the books and the donors on the schedule, to be waylaid by weather like this does put us in the hole,” said ImpactlLife Public Relations Manager Kirby Winn.

Winn goes on to say the need for blood doesn’t stop, no matter the type of weather. “For a patient in need of a blood transfusion, they really can’t wait. We’re not going to ask them to see us when the weather changes or to come back in the spring, they need that transfusion now.”

ImpactLife has a donor center located on Glen Avenue in Peoria. Elijah Bush said he started donating in high school.

“My first donation I was just curious as to what blood type I was and then finding out I was O-positive I wanted to continue donating knowing that it could go to a lot of people who need it,” Bush said.

Even though we could see snow again in the forecast, ImpactLife’s number one priority is safety.

“The message is if you can travel safely at all, please do schedule that appointment at a donor center or maybe there’s a nearby mobile blood drive,” Winn said. “Or if it’s not safe to travel next few days based on weather, then come in immediately just as soon as you can on the other side.”

This month is National Blood Donor Month. To honor that, ImpactLife is providing all donors with an electronic gift card, bonus points to use at their donor rewards store, or a donation to the National Forest Foundation.