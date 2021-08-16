ImpactLife to hold blood drive in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — ImpactLife is holding a blood drive in Normal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17.

Located at the Community Activity Center on Douglas St., contact ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use the code 61337 to sign up.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age, or 16 with parental consent through a form on the website, and weigh more than 110 pounds.

A photo I.D. is required to donate, and the procedure can take about 45 minutes to one hour. People with diabetes or high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

