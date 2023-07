PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sal Vulcano will be coming to the Peoria Civic Center on Nov. 9.

According to a Peoria Civic Center news release, tickets will go on sale on July 14.

Vulcano is best known for creating and staring in truTV’s “Impractical Jokers,” and for “The Misery Index” on TBS. He has also performed as part of the Tenderloins Comedy Troupe.

Tickets will be available at the Toyota Box Office, open Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Ticketmaster.com.