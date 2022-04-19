PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Comedian, actor, and producer Joe Gatto will be performing at the Peoria Civic Center on July 17.

According to a press release from the Peoria Civic Center, tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Gatto was one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe, more famously known as the Impractical Jokers, and has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds in the Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

Gatto left the Impractical Jokers in early February for personal reasons.

You can purchase tickets online at ticketmaster.com and in person at the Toyota box office.