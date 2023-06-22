NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A recently launched Amtrak route goes from Chicago to Kansas City and back again, and it highlights numerous Missouri destinations, including big cities like St. Louis and smaller ones such as Washington.

Representatives from each of the highlighted destinations were at Uptown Station in Normal on Thursday to give handouts to train passengers about the route. Tammy Bruckerhoff, tourism director for Hermann, Missouri, one of the highlighted destinations, talked about how this route is a big deal for interstate transportation.

“It just is offering such an opportunity for us to travel in a different way and you can even do your business on the train, you can use the Wi-Fi, you can use your cell phones, it’s just a wonderful way to travel, whether you’re doing it for leisure travel or business travel,” Bruckerhoff said.

The improved route was a collaboration between the Missouri and Illinois Departments of Transportation, as well as Amtrak. Marcy Barnhart, who runs tourism in Warrensburg, Missouri, has already seen an impact on college students there, and she said it makes traveling home easier.

“There are students that live in the Kansas City area, St. Louis area, and on over to Illinois, and they’re able to jump on the train that Friday afternoon, be home, enjoy their family and friends, and then come back on Monday afternoon,” Barnhart said.

For Central Illinois residents interested in the route, you can click this link here for more information.