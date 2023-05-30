PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The City of Peoria held a public meeting to discuss the upcoming changes coming to a busy intersection in Peoria.

At the Church of Christ Northwest, employees of the Peoria Department of Public Works let Peoria citizens know that construction at the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and University Street will begin next year.

The Vice President of Hutchinson Engineering, Shane Larson, is part of the process. Larson said, “The city was lucky enough to be awarded federal grant money, so you know, sometimes that can create an extra process.”

Larson confirmed that construction should begin in 2024.

“We’re working through the design and engineering phase now, and once we’re done this fall, we hope construction can get started and be done by 2024,” said Larson.

Citizens were able to talk with city officials as well as see blueprints for the upcoming construction.