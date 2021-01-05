Improving police and community relations: Virtual Town Hall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City leaders want to hear from residents on how they think relationships between the police department and community can be improved.

Thursday, the The Advisory Committee on Police-Community Relations will host a virtual town hall over Zoom. City Council members along with the mayor and police chief will attend.

The meeting is to allow community members the chance to submit and discuss their ideas on how relationships can get better.

If you are interested in attending the meeting, you are asked to email Christina Kirby at ckirby@peoriagov.org by end of day on Tuesday, January 5, or call 309-494-8335.

The meeting will start at 6:00 p.m. and conclude an hour later.

Latest Headlines