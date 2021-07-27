In its 10th year, the iCan Bike Camp helps people with disabilities get a handle on riding a bike

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Over fifty volunteers are helping individuals with disabilities get a handle on riding a bike.

“It really just improves the confidence in all of our kids, all of our riders, so they feel more confident being able to go out and talk to their friends and hang out with them,” said Abbie Bourschidt, floor supervisor for iCan Shine programs.

The iCan Bike Camp, hosted by Easterseals Central Illinois, is in its tenth year.

Since its inception, volunteers have helped over 200 people learn how to ride a bike.

Located at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria, 24 riders, spanning from 8-years-old to 59, attended the camp this year.

The process involved using adapted bicycles and gradually moving to a standard two-wheel bike over the course of a week.

Funding for the program comes from the Lora DeAnn Borers Memorial Scholarship Fund, EastSide Centre, and East Peoria High School.

The camp continues until Friday, July 30.