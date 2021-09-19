In Sunday ‘Bikini Car Wash,’ men raised money for a cause in bikini tops

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A car wash for a cause, but with a twist.

On Sunday, Aug. 19, men at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) bar in Peoria Heights wore bikini tops and got to work washing cars.

Each car wash cost $10 and the money went towards Veterans Helping Veterans.

Bartender Brittany Lohman, one of the organizers of the fundraiser, said the members and workers at the VFW wanted to give back to the community. She said the President and C.E.O. of Veterans Helping Veterans in Peoria is doing great things for the foundation.

“Don Yarbrough has a foundation where he takes motorized wheelchairs and fixes them and replaces them for free for veterans country-wide. So he’s been an amazing person in our community and we wanted to give back,” Lohman said. “So we put a little twist on our car wash and the men, as you see, are wearing the bikini tops today.”

Lohman said further donations are welcome.