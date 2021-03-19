In the hands of the Senate, the Equality Act faces local opposition

"We're almost going into a land of the insane here."

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal bill which supporters say protects people from discrimination has met local opposition.

On Feb. 25, the House of Representatives passed the Equality Act.

The proposed legislation expands upon past laws to prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation.

In the text of the bill, it states: “In particular, the Supreme Court of the United States correctly held in Bostock v. Clayton County, 140 S. Ct. 1731 (2020) that the prohibition on employment discrimination because of sex under title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 inherently includes discrimination because of sexual orientation or transgender status.”

Three Republicans joined the majority Democrats in a 224-206 vote. For the bill to pass in the Senate, however, and without a filibuster, 10 Republicans must vote in favor.

Jim Rule, Chairman of the Tazewell County GOP, said he thinks it is highly unlikely the bill will pass in the senate.

“We believe– Republicans believe– that everyone should be treated with respect, treated with dignity and equality. Right?” Rule said. “But we’re almost going into a land of the insane here.”

Only one of central Illinois’ four local representatives, Cheri Bustos, voted in favor of the equality act. Rodney Davis, Darin LaHood, and Adam Kinzinger all voted in opposition.

The bill is now in the hands of the senate. Support already comes from both Illinois Senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

Senator Duckworth said in a statement: “It is absolutely unacceptable that someone can be fired from their job, evicted from their home and experience discrimination just because of who they are or who they love. It is time for the entire country to join the State of Illinois in finally enshrining critical civil rights protections for LGBTQ Americans in federal law. We need the Equality Act to protect everyone from bigotry and hate.”

The biggest point of contention for Rule against the Equality Act, he said, is that it disrupts freedom of religion.

“It’s a direct assault on religious freedoms that we have here under the constitution,” Rule said. “And it also forces churches– any organization– churches, schools, hospitals, public businesses to change and adopt its practices without any recognition of religious conscience.”

Rule said the bill actually discriminates against certain religious beliefs.

“It expands discrimination, rather than eliminates discrimination,” Rule said. “These places are being run by individuals, the government is putting an undue burden on their religious freedoms and how they should be able to conduct their business.”

Rule also expressed concerns for women’s safety.

“There are predators out there that will use this law to gain access to private places for women,” Rule said.

And finally, Rule said it will disrupt coed sports.

“If this bill goes through, it basically throws Title IX out the door,” Rule said. “It takes away the level playing field, and allows biological males to compete with women.”

The bill had its first hearing on the Senate floor Wednesday. Senator Durbin said at the hearing that many states lag behind Illinois when it comes to LGBTQ protections.

It has not yet been scheduled for a vote.