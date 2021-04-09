In The Kitchen | 4/9/21

Cucumber Feta Dip
The perfect Springtime appetizer
Ingredients:
1 large cucumber
1 cup low fat plain Greek yogurt
1/2 cup reduced fat feta cheese crumbles
Juice from 1 lemon
¼ teaspoon garlic salt
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
*Optional: fresh dill to garnish
Directions:
- Chop the cucumber into 1-2 inch cubes and place in a food processor. Pulse until cucumber is
finely grated.
- Wrap the finely grated cucumber in a cheesecloth or dish rag. Squeeze the rag over a bowl or
the sink to remove as much liquid as possible. Place the grated cucumber in a separate bowl
and combine with the remaining ingredients. Stir well.
- Refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.
- Serve with whole grain pita chips or vegetables and enjoy!
Serves 8
Serving Size: ¼ cup dip
Whole Grain Pita Chips
The chip that pairs perfectly with any dip
Ingredients:
8 whole wheat pita bread halves
Cooking spray
¼ teaspoon salt
Dried herbs and spices of your choice
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Cut pita bread into triangles and split into two pieces.
- Place triangles on large baking sheet and spray with cooking spray. Sprinkle with dried herbs,
spices, and salt. Bake triangles for 5-10 minutes or until crisp.
Serves 8
Serving Size: 1 whole wheat pita bread half