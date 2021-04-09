In The Kitchen | 4/9/21

Cucumber Feta Dip
The perfect Springtime appetizer

Ingredients:

1 large cucumber
1 cup low fat plain Greek yogurt
1/2 cup reduced fat feta cheese crumbles
Juice from 1 lemon
¼ teaspoon garlic salt
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
*Optional: fresh dill to garnish

Directions:

  1. Chop the cucumber into 1-2 inch cubes and place in a food processor. Pulse until cucumber is
    finely grated.
  2. Wrap the finely grated cucumber in a cheesecloth or dish rag. Squeeze the rag over a bowl or
    the sink to remove as much liquid as possible. Place the grated cucumber in a separate bowl
    and combine with the remaining ingredients. Stir well.
  3. Refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.
  4. Serve with whole grain pita chips or vegetables and enjoy!

    Serves 8
    Serving Size: ¼ cup dip




Whole Grain Pita Chips
The chip that pairs perfectly with any dip

Ingredients:

8 whole wheat pita bread halves
Cooking spray
¼ teaspoon salt
Dried herbs and spices of your choice


Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
  2. Cut pita bread into triangles and split into two pieces.
  3. Place triangles on large baking sheet and spray with cooking spray. Sprinkle with dried herbs,
    spices, and salt. Bake triangles for 5-10 minutes or until crisp.

    Serves 8
    Serving Size: 1 whole wheat pita bread half

