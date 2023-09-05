PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Find out more about the Taste of the Heights by visiting the Peoria Heights Chamber of Commerce webpage!
Brisket Fried Rice
Ingredients:
2 ½ Tablespoons Vegetable Oil
4oz Smoked Brisket, cut into bite-sized pieces
¼ of an onion, diced
1 jalapeño, minced
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
1 cup rice, cooked & chilled
1 large egg
1 tablespoon Unagi Sauce
1 tablespoon green onion
Recipe:
Heat skillet to medium heat with 2 tablespoons of oil. Once hot, add onion, jalapeño, and brisket. Cook 3 to 4 minutes, until vegetables soften. Add rice. Stir together. Cook another 2 minutes, and push everything to the side. Add ½ tablespoon of oil. Add egg. Brown the bottom of the egg & chop. Add unagi sauce & mix together. Top with green onion.