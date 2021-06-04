In The Kitchen | Chicken and Gnocchi Sheet Pan Meal

Chicken and Gnocchi Sheet Pan Meal
A flavorful 30-minute meal for busy weeknights
Ingredients:
Non-stick spray
2 small zucchini cut into ½ inch thick half moons
2 small yellow squash cut into ½ inch thick half moons
1/3 cup chopped yellow onion
One 16 ounce package of potato gnocchi
3 smoked apple chicken sausages sliced into ½ inch thick rounds
1 ½ Tablespoons olive oil
1 clove finely minced garlic
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees and lightly coat baking sheet with non-stick spray.
- In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together then pour mixture onto prepared baking sheet. With a rubber spatula, evenly spread mixture around the baking sheet.
- Roast for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally with spatula, and enjoy!
4 servings
Nutrition Information:
Per 1.5 cup serving:
Calories: 273
Total Fat: 14 g
Saturated Fat: 3.5 g
Sodium: 467 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 24.5 g
Dietary Fiber: 3.8 g
Total Sugars: 5.3 g
Added Sugars 0 g
Protein: 13.3 g