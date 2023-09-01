Chicken Caprese Wrap

Help use up your fresh tomatoes with this quick and easy lunch idea!

Ingredients

1 Tablespoon light mayonnaise

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1 FlatOut® light flatbread

6 fresh basil leaves

5 small slices of tomato or 2 large slices

2 ounces grilled chicken slices

2 – 0.5 ounce slices of fresh mozzarella cheese

Directions

1. In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise and balsamic vinegar. Spread all over one side of FlatOut®.

2. Add remaining ingredients to the FlatOut®, stacking them on top of each other, but spreading them out evenly. Roll up flatbread and slice in half.