In The Kitchen | Creole King Crab Cakes

Creole King Crab Cakes

Serves 4



All you need:



1 Hy-Vee large egg, lightly beaten

2½ tbsp Hy-Vee Select chipotle mayo sandwich spread

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley

1 tsp Cajun seasoning

½ tsp Hy-Vee cracked black pepper

½ tsp Hy-Vee Dijon mustard

3 slices Hy-Vee whole-grain sandwich bread, crusts removed and finely chopped

¼ cup finely chopped celery

1 lb Alaskan King crabmeat, shelled

1 tsp Hy-Vee honey

1 tsp fresh lemon juice, plus lemon wedges for serving

2 cups arugula

Bottled Louisiana remoulade seafood sauce, for serving





All you do: