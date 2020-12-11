In The Kitchen | Creole King Crab Cakes

Creole King Crab Cakes
Serves 4
All you need:
1 Hy-Vee large egg, lightly beaten
2½ tbsp Hy-Vee Select chipotle mayo sandwich spread
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley
1 tsp Cajun seasoning
½ tsp Hy-Vee cracked black pepper
½ tsp Hy-Vee Dijon mustard
3 slices Hy-Vee whole-grain sandwich bread, crusts removed and finely chopped
¼ cup finely chopped celery
1 lb Alaskan King crabmeat, shelled
1 tsp Hy-Vee honey
1 tsp fresh lemon juice, plus lemon wedges for serving
2 cups arugula
Bottled Louisiana remoulade seafood sauce, for serving
All you do:
- Preheat broiler on HIGH. Line a baking sheet with foil; lightly spray foil with nonstick cooking spray.
- Combine egg, chipotle mayo, parsley, Cajun seasoning, black pepper and Dijon mustard. Stir in bread and celery. Carefully add crabmeat to mixture. Shape into 8 patties; place on prepared baking sheet.
- Combine honey and lemon juice; gently toss with arugula. Serve crab cakes with remoulade sauce, arugula and lemon wedges.