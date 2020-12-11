In The Kitchen | Creole King Crab Cakes

Creole King Crab Cakes

Serves 4


All you need:

1 Hy-Vee large egg, lightly beaten
2½ tbsp Hy-Vee Select chipotle mayo sandwich spread
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley
1 tsp Cajun seasoning
½ tsp Hy-Vee cracked black pepper
½ tsp Hy-Vee Dijon mustard
3 slices Hy-Vee whole-grain sandwich bread, crusts removed and finely chopped
¼ cup finely chopped celery
1 lb Alaskan King crabmeat, shelled
1 tsp Hy-Vee honey
1 tsp fresh lemon juice, plus lemon wedges for serving
2 cups arugula
Bottled Louisiana remoulade seafood sauce, for serving



All you do:

  1. Preheat broiler on HIGH. Line a baking sheet with foil; lightly spray foil with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Combine egg, chipotle mayo, parsley, Cajun seasoning, black pepper and Dijon mustard. Stir in bread and celery. Carefully add crabmeat to mixture. Shape into 8 patties; place on prepared baking sheet.
  3. Combine honey and lemon juice; gently toss with arugula. Serve crab cakes with remoulade sauce, arugula and lemon wedges.

