Fall Mixed Greens Salad with Dijon Dressing

It’s the perfect side to complete your holiday meals.

Number of Servings: 6

Prep Time: 20 minutes





I n gredients: Salad Dressing

6 cups Spring Mix lettuce 3 Tablespoons olive oil

2 slices low sodium bacon, cooked and chopped 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese 1 teaspoon white granulated sugar

1/3 cup dried cranberries 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup chopped pecans 1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 stalk green onion, chopped



Directions:

In a small bowl, add all ingredients for the dressing and stir to combine. Set aside. In a large bowl, add lettuce, bacon, Parmesan, dried cranberries, and pecans. Add the desired amount of dressing to the large bowl and toss to combine. Serve and enjoy!

Nutrition Information:

Per 1 cup serving

Calories: 170

Total Fat: 14 g

Saturated Fat: 2.5 g

Sodium: 280 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 9 g

Dietary Fiber: 2 g

Total Sugars: 6 g

Added Sugars: 4 g

Protein: 3 g

