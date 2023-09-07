PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill (WMBD) – As Peoria Heights Prepares for it’s 125th Anniversary, Hugh Higgins, the owner of Hearth on Prospect stopped by to share one of his restaurants recipes and tell us a little about the teste of Peoria Heights happening today, take a look.

Beignet- A New Orleans treat

1 1/2 C warm water

1/2 C granulated sugar

1 envelope active dry yeast

2 eggs, beaten

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 C evaporated milk

7 cups flour

1/4 C shortening

Confectioners sugar to garnish

1. Mix water, sugar and yeast in a large bowl and let rest 10 minutes

2. In another bowl, beat eggs, salt and evaporated milk then add to yeast mixture

Add just 3 C flour to yeast mix and stir to combine. Then add shortening to bowl and combine. Continue to stir while combining remaining flour.

Transfer dough to floured surface and knead until smooth. Spray a large bowl with pan release, put dough in bowl, cover and rest for 2 hours

3. Roll dough to 1/4 inch thickness and cut into 1 inch squares. Fry, flipping frequently until golden and drain on paper towel.

4. Garnish with confectioners sugar.