Peachy-Keen Watermelon Salsa

A fruitful salsa that is sweet for dipping or even adding on top of grilled fish or chicken.

Ingredients

2 cups of diced seedless watermelon

2 cups of quartered cherry tomatoes

1 ½ cups of diced peaches (about 2 peaches)

½ cup of diced red onion

2 Tablespoons of chopped fresh cilantro

¼ cup of sugar-free strawberry jam

½ jalapeño, seeded and minced

Zest and juice of 1 lime

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine the watermelon, tomatoes, peaches, onion, and cilantro.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the strawberry jam, jalapeño, lime zest, and lime juice. Drizzle the mixture over the fruit and mix well.

Serving Suggestions: Scoop up this salsa with tortilla chips or serve on top your favorite grilled meat or fish.



