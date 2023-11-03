Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Ashley Simper joined Sheridan Hurtig and Kyreon Lee in the kitchen Friday morning to make pumpkin apple bread pudding.
Ingredients (serves ten):
- 10 slices 100% whole wheat bread, cubed
- 2 cups diced apple
- 1–15 ounce can 100% pure pumpkin
- 1 ½ cups egg substitute
- 1 cup skim milk
- 1–5 ounce can evaporated skim milk
- 1/3 cup Splenda® brown sugar blend
- 1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 1/3 cups lite whipped topping
Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine bread cubes and apples
- In another large bowl, whisk together pumpkin, egg substitute, skim milk, evaporated milk, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract, and salt. Pour mixture over bread cubes and apples and stir to combine
- Cover and refrigerate for several hours to allow liquid to soak into the bread
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Spray the bottom and sides of a 9 × 13” baking dish (or any large casserole dish) with nonstick spray
- Pour the bread pudding mixture into the baking dish and bake uncovered for 60–65 minutes
- Top with whipped topping
Nutrition Information (per one piece):
- Calories: 180
- Total Fat: 2g
- Saturated Fat: 1.5g
- Sodium: 160mg
- Total Carbohydrate: 32g
- Dietary Fiber: 4g
- Total Sugars: 18g
- Includes 10g Added Sugars
- Protein: 9g