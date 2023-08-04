Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — We make spicy sesame green beans in the kitchen with Ashley Simper, the Manager of Dietetic Services for OSF St. Francis.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • 1 tsp lite soy sauce
  • 1 tsp balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tsp Sriracha®
  • 1/4 tsp ground ginger
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 8 ounces green beans, ends trimmed
  • 1/2 tsp sesame seeds

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl, whisk sesame oil, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, Sriracha®, ground ginger and minced garlic
  2. In a medium bowl, combine the green beans with the sauce. Toss to coat.
  3. Place green beans in the air fryer, spreading into a single layer.  Cook at 380 degrees for 6-8 minutes, shaking or turning green beans halfway through
  4. Sprinkle with sesame seeds before serving