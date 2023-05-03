PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Parents are bringing potential safety concerns to WMBD/WYZZ after an incident last week at Peoria Public School.

“An inappropriate object was brought on a Kellar school bus last Thursday. The student was taken from the bus and immediately had the object confiscated. Mass notifications are not used in the absence of an active/widespread threat. With over 12,800 students, we intercept inappropriate objects all the time.” Haleemah Na’Allah

Director of Communications and Community Engagement

Peoria Public Schools

Peoria Public Schools

Parents have reached out to WMBD/WYZZ claiming that the inappropriate object in question was a knife.

A spokesperson for the school responded by email writing, “The situation in question happened last Friday on a bus and was handled swiftly.”

“Our threat assessment team abides by a series of time-tested procedures when responding to safety concerns across the district. As displayed by this instance, our staff are trained to swiftly deescalate matters before they pose a threat to students and staff.” Haleemah Na’Allah

Director of Communications and Community Engagement

Peoria Public Schools

Director of School Safety Demario Boone said they couldn’t go into specifics due to student confidentiality, but described it as a “critical situation”.

This is a developing story and will be updated upon the arrival of new information.