Inaugural ‘Croptober’ aims to bring cannabis community together in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – From live glassblowing to learning how to grow your own cannabis. A new event brought the Bloomington-Normal cannabis community together by connecting small businesses with customers on Sunday.



“We want the community to know all about this because they come together they can discuss their problems, their failures, and successes together and feed off each other,” said Dan Miller, co-owner of High Harvest, which hosted the event.

It’s the Inaugural Croptober, and it’s hosted by the owners of Higher Harvest. People got to enjoy food, raffles, and local vendors.

“Croptober is a celebration of the harvest season, you have planned in the spring, and then you worked all year to get the crop done for the outdoors.”

Miller said they teach their clients everything from seed to harvest.

“People didn’t know where to turn, how to grow, or where to start for advice,” said Miller.

James Gardner is a glassblower and said it’s exciting to connect with other people in the business who share the same love for cannabis and its benefits.

“Oh, I love it. It’s so cool to have the glass out here for people to see the pipes and stuff that we make. To be able to be educated in a lot of ways in how glass is better than smoking paper. You’re not creating any extra carcinogens, you’re not burning paper you’re not burning tobacco, so you get the full flavor,” said Garnder.

Higher Harvest will host a Croptober event again next year and the co-owners said they hope to have more vendors.