Inaugural event raises awareness of heart defects

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The inaugural Children’s Hospital of Illinois Congenital Heart Defect Walk took place Sunday afternoon as organizers and volunteers worked to bring awareness to the cause.

Congenital heart defects can come in many forms and can affect anyone and it’s something babies are born with but will affect them for the rest of their lives.

The first-ever awareness walk took place drive-thru style at Keller Station, but the goal remained the same; raising awareness and research funds. Organizer Kristi Ryan said she found out about the issue from friends and co-workers.

“Many people don’t know about it until they experience it from a family member,” Ryan said.

According to OSF Medical Center physicians, one out of every 110 children in the United States is born with a congenital heart defect. Co-director of the Congenital Heart Center Mark Plunkett says these issues almost immediately require medical attention.

“A lot of these children very early in life will need surgery or interventions of some sort and many will need care throughout their entire lives,” Plunkett said.

Congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect in the United States and they can affect any part of the organ; some even causing multiple issues. Pediatric cardiologist Marc Knepp said thanks to technology most children born with these issues can see an 18th birthday.

“In 1950, children who were born with congenital heart defects had a 50% chance of being an adult, nowadays they have almost a 95% chance of being an adult,” Knepp said.

Rendi Ray a parent of a child with two heart defects said Sunday’s event is important because more research and funding is needed to help families affected by Congenital Heart Defects.

“In most of them it takes more than one surgery to fix and it’s a lifelong issue that they’re going to have,” Ray said. “There’s just not a cure to fix, it’s life-long care.”

Organizers say they hope to throw an event like this again next year and this year’s event took place drive thru style,but next year’s event slated for June 6th will be a more traditional walk.

