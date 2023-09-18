PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Central Illinois Monarch Task Force and Valeska Hinton Education Center announced on Monday the release of more than 600 monarch butterflies.

The release of the butterflies will be at the Valeska Hinton Early Childhood Education Center on Wednesday, Sept. 20 starting at 5 p.m.

Students who range from three to five years old have become citizen scientists to help raise the butterflies while learning about their life cycle, care, and role in pollination.

In addition, families are encouraged to attend to learn more about the monarch butterfly and get an up-close experience with them.

A very special, and very hungry guest will be in attendance as well, the Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The festival is possible thanks to the Peoria Public Schools Community Foundation grant program.