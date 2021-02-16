Inches of snow blanket Peoria, create problems for drivers through Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The major snowfall in Central Illinois on Monday continues covering roads and creating slick situations across Peoria and beyond.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates said early reports show more than four inches of snow fell in Peoria since Sunday night.

On Tuesday, Peoria snow crews are still working to clear roads and streets.

“[There is] lots of snow, but it’s light and airy and powdery,” said neighbor Douglas Wilson.

Peoria Public Works snowplow drivers said the consistent snowfall on Monday night made their job much more difficult.

“The more it snows, it’s challenging because you’re clearing a set of streets or a section of town, but the fact that it’s still snowing, by the time that you get back it almost looks like you weren’t even there,” said Deputy Director of Operations Sie Maroon.

Neighbor Noah Fromm said it is more difficult to drive in some areas of town because of the snowfall.

“The back of end my car has come out a couple of times while I’m turning, but if you’re going straight, it’s not too bad,” said Fromm.

Like others, Fromm discovered his vehicle was stuck in the snow Tuesday morning.

“Luckily, we got a maintenance guy at my apartment who shoveled me out,” said Fromm.

By 7 a.m. Tuesday, Maroon said snow plows were finishing up on main routes before switching to neighborhood routes.

“Our snow plan allows us up to 48 hours to clean all residential streets, which is about 357 miles, which is probably more than double of what our main arterial streets are,” said Maroon.

For people who are not driving, many are spending the day at home shoveling snow.

“I got up at 4:13 and been out since 5:25,” said Wilson.

As snow piles up, some people said they are sick of the winter weather.

“I’m ready for the snow to be gone,” said Fromm.

Maroon said Peoria road crews are ready for the rest of winter and what it could still bring. He asked neighbors to be patient as crews work to clear off the residential streets over the next few days.

Those who need to travel can check IDOT road maps to see a live look at conditions, which gets updated regularly.