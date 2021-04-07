Lockdown lifted at Peoria High School after incident involving unloaded gun Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning, April 7, after an unloaded gun was brought inside the building.

Peoria Public Schools spokesperson Thomas Bruch sent an email to families clarifying that the school went on lockdown due to “an incident involving an unloaded gun inside the building.”

Bruch said no one was injured during the incident and all students are safe at this time.

Amy Dotson, spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department, reported the lock-down was lifted at 12:05 p.m.