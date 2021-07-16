Inclement weather threatens further flooding in McLean Co. Here are resources for those affected

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is hosting the American Red Cross in McLean County to form a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) to help those affected by recent flooding.

“This administration is bringing together state and local resources to help the more than 52,000 impacted families recover from recent flooding in McLean County,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

The MARC will be located at Bloomington Junior High School at 901 Colton Ave. in Bloomington. It will be open from 10 a.m -7 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, and 10 a.m. -2 p.m. on Sunday, July 18.

The agencies involved in the MARC include:

American Red Cross

Community Care Systems

City of Bloomington

City of Normal

Hope Crisis Comfort Dogs

Illinois Baptist Disaster Response

Illinois Department of Human Services

Illinois Department of Insurance

Illinois Emergency Management Agency

Lutheran Church Charities

Salvation Army

Flood warnings are coming in across central Illinois, including Northeastern DeWitt County, Northeastern Logan County, and Southern McLean County until 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Multiple roads have already been closed, including County Highway 29, County Road 21, and the Leroy-Lexington Blacktop between 800 North and 500 North.