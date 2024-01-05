PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The minimum wage increase is having an impact on a local nonprofit. On Thursday, The HOPE Chest of Pekin announced it will be slightly increasing the prices of some items in its thrift store.

The Facebook post said HOPE Chest has done its best to absorb the mandated increase with little increase in pricing. Executive director Jody Summers said each year the wage increases, it costs the thrift store $40,000. Proceeds from the thrift store fund community service projects for the nonprofit.

Summers said low prices, such as 99 cent clothing, is not enough to make up for the loss in wage dollars and sustain projects without outside funding.

“That means we have to go out into the community and ask businesses and other organizations for money. Try and seek grants, do things that are outside of the box because we don’t have the money to flow from the thrift store to put those programs up,” he said.

Summers said they are doing their best to continue the number of projects they have done in the past but it’s getting harder each year.