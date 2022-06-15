Neon swimsuits are the most visible underwater, according to a consulting and education firm focusing on aquatic safety. (Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Gwynn Family Aquatic Center will be changing its hours in an attempt to balance staff resources with increased demand during Peoria’s bout of extreme heat.

Beginning Thursday, June 16, the schedule will be as follows:

12-3 p.m. Mon-Fri for children 0-12, with a parent/guardian 18 and over. Children must be supervised and accompanied by their parent the whole visit. Adults are invited to swim during this timeframe too. Summer camps who use the aquatic center are encouraged to come during this timeframe.

3:30-5 p.m. Mon-Fri for children and adults 12+

Having just reopened the aquatic center for the season last week, Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill said she is excited to welcome back so many swimmers in this new and more manageable frame.

“Splitting the day into more manageable timeframes helps our guards focus on keeping those in the water safe AND helps keep adult to child ratios at a level that ensures a quality experience for everyone who visits us,” said Cahill.

The pool at Proctor Recreation Center will remain open for all ages from 12-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Splashpads at Logan Recreation Center and Proctor Recreation Center are also open daily from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Gwynn Family Aquatic Center also offers a wet sand play area, sand volleyball court, and grass play area.