Increased PPE use causing pollution, harmful to animals

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Personal protective equipment (PPE) is helpful to humans, but the way it gets disposed of can be harmful to animals.

As face masks and gloves become more prevalent in society because of the pandemic, so does the pollution to area parks and ecosystems.

PPE pollution is piling up around town in Bloomington and is now making its way to local parks where ducks, geese, and other waterfowl spend most of their days.

Environmentalists said masks can get stuck in birds’ wings causing injury and sometimes even death. Disposable gloves can trap fish. All animals including birds and even dogs can mistake PPE for food.

Jen Gravley, the education coordinator for the Ecology Action Center, said impacts on animals such as birds, deer, and fish have a trickle effect on other areas of the food chain.

“Because it’s going to be out there in the environment, because it’s plastic and it doesn’t breakdown, the ecological impact is not just today or tomorrow. It’s pretty long-term and it’s going keep having that impact and whatever species are involved, the species that depend on them for food or prey, will also be affected,” Gravely said.

She said people can help by replacing the single-use masks for washable cloth masks or simply making sure masks ends up in a trash can after using them.